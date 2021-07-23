NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 406.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,797,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.