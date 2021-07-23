NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $107.59 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

