D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 129,843 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,843 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $30,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

