Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 3%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price was up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 3,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,522,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,703 shares of company stock worth $1,745,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

