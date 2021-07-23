Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 5.6%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

WDH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.