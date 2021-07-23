iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.70

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.70 and last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 3974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.