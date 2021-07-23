Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Vertex alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -50.11.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Vertex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vertex by 24.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.