MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.50

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 409897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

