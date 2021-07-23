NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

