96,241 Shares in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISVL opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $37.82.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.