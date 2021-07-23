NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,591,645 shares of company stock worth $3,978,991,425. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

