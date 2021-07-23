Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,400 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.