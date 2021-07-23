Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $479.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.