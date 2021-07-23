Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.