National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

