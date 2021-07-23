Crust Shadow Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 74.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $39,858.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

