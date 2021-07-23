Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 75,557 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,354,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

