RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRWAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

FRWAU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

