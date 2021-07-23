Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 361.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

HEZU opened at $36.08 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17.

