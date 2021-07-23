Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $131.45.

