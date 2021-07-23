Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

