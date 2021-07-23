Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.26.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

