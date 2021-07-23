50,000 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.96% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the 1st quarter worth $8,998,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $7,508,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $5,918,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the first quarter valued at about $5,506,000.

Get NewHold Investment alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on NewHold Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NHIC stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. NewHold Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.