Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $524,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.57.

NYSE SPOT opened at $244.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

