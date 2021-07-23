Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 9,760 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

