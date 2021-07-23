Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sonos by 179.6% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

