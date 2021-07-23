Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAQU. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,676,000.

KLAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

