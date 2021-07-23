Appaloosa LP Takes $33.98 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,075,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,981,000. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.28% of The Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 54,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,036. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

