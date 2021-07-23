Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTPAU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $21,785,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,378,000.

FTPAU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,483. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

