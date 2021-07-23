Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 383,064 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 383,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $36,144,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,734,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,666,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE:WPF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.