Divisar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,063 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 9.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $28,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,249. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.