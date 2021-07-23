Appaloosa LP Has $223.48 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Appaloosa LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 3.2% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $223,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.58. 241,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,909,954. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

