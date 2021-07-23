GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Holdings Decreased by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,555 shares during the quarter. GP Strategies makes up approximately 1.9% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 1.93% of GP Strategies worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GP Strategies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GP Strategies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,320. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPX. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

