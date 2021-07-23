Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Kora Management LP

Kora Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 79.4% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kora Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of SEA worth $777,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SEA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,739 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SEA by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SEA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,870. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $298.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

