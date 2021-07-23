Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $82.48 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Hershey worth $82,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

NYSE:HSY opened at $176.91 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

