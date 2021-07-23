Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 159.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH opened at $20.80 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $677,940. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.