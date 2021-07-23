Eaton Vance Management Acquires 63,501 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $79,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.91. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.45.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

