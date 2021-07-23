$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.33. Kemper posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

