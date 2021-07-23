Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,236 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $78,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

