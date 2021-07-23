United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

URI stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

