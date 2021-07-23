Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $91.51 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602,403 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $91,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.