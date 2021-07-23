Homrich & Berg Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.