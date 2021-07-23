Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HTH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

