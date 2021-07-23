Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

LVS opened at $47.22 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.