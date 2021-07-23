Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.25-7.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.34. 2,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.