Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,712 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Sonim Technologies worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

