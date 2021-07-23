Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $420,000 in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $343,000.

Spark Networks stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $78,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,742 shares of company stock worth $1,560,969. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

