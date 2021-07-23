Engine Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,445,000. CACI International comprises approximately 7.2% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of CACI International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $268.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,907. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $198.32 and a 52 week high of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.67.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

