SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Sold by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,161 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.18% of SCVX worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SCVX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCVX remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,319. SCVX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.