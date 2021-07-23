Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,678,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,524 shares during the quarter. Reed’s makes up about 2.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Reed’s worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REED. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Reed’s by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reed’s by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

